St Barnabas to open new Boston hub after £400k donation

One man left his legacy to the hospice charity

A generous legacy donation of nearly £400,000 has allowed St Barnabas Hospice to plan a new wellbeing centre in Boston.

Philanthropist Stefan Novak left his legacy to the hospice after his sudden death in 2018, in order to increase services in Lincolnshire.

This legacy gift of £393,000 will now be used to open a new state-of-the-art wellbeing hub in Boston, replacing its previous site on Green Lane.

Work will begin on the site in spring 2021 and will be named Novak House, after the man who generously donated it to the charity.

The wellbeing hub will support patients and families with all their needs during end of life care, through the use of its community and wellbeing teams.

It will boast relaxation arts and outdoor space for families who may need to take some time out from the difficult situation they are in.

Appointments will be available with palliative care consultants, rehabilitation teams and talking therapy teams.

Stefan Novak was known in Lincoln for his positive approach to life, despite losing his sight at the age of 10.

The Lincolnite spoke to him in 2011 about his life and how he managed to overcome adversity, as well as his well-documented charity work.

Chris Wheway, CEO of St Barnabas Hospice, paid homage to Stefan for his legacy gift, saying none of this would be possible without him.

“Our mission at St Barnabas is to offer outstanding end of life care to everyone, when they need it and where they need it. Our vision is to keep pushing forward, improving our facilities and caring for more people year on year.

“Simply put, if this generous legacy had not been gifted, we would not be able to continue with the plans for the Wellbeing Hub in Boston.

“It is a testament to Mr Novak, who had a vested interest in palliative and end of life care in Lincolnshire.”