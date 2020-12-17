Two injured in crash that closed A17 for nine hours
The crash involved three vehicles
Two drivers were injured after a three-vehicle crash on the A17 at Long Sutton, which closed the road for around nine hours.
The collision happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, December 16 and involved a red and green Mercedes HGV, a red Peugeot 207, and a black VW Touran.
The driver of the VW Touran, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed and was planned to reopen at around 10pm.
13:10 Crews from @SpaldingFire Long Sutton & @cambsfrs attended a 3 vehicle RTC on A17 Long Sutton. Holmatro gear was used to remove one car door to extricate one driver. Casualty care provided to 3 casualties on scene by @EMASNHSTrust
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) December 16, 2020
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 175 of December 16.
The force would also like to speak to anyone who travelled along the A17 from Sutton Bridge and may have seen or recorded dashcam footage of the black VW Touran (registration VK05 NDF).
Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.