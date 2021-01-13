315 new homes approved at the edge of Sleaford
Originally submitted over three years ago
North Kesteven District Council approved plans for developers to build 315 homes on the edge of Sleaford.
They’ll be on land to the east of Poplar Farm, south of the A17 at Holdingham, and 63 houses will be affordable.
Plans were originally submitted by Holdingham Farms LLP back in September 2017 for the building of 200 homes in the area, but since then, a further 115 homes have been added due to it being a more efficient use of land.
Four public objections were made regarding the proposals from September 2017 to December 2019. Issues raised included the residential/visual amenity, noise pollution, ecology and flood risk.
The council said the development “represents a more efficient use of land, consistent with the character and pattern of development on both the adjacent land west under construction and to the south.”
It is not yet known when work will start, however, the council said: “No works or development shall take place until a scheme for protection of the retained trees/hedgerows has been submitted and agreed in writing by the district planning authority.”