Boston and East Lindsey collections suspended as bin men down with COVID

Bin collections in Boston and in parts of East Lindsey will be suspended for the rest of the week due to COVID-related staff absences.

The collections will be suspended from Wednesday, January 27 as a number of East Lindsey District Council’s and Boston Borough Council’s waste crews either have coronavirus or are self-isolating.

Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council said it is not a decision that has been taken lightly and it is necessary for the service to be suspended in some southern parts of the district until Monday, February 1.

From Monday, waste collections are expected to continue as normal.

Households impacted by the disruption can present any accumulated side waste in black refuse sacks alongside their black bins on their next scheduled bin collection.

The following areas are affected:

Boston

Friskney

Eastville

New Leake

Stickford

Coningsby (part)

Coningsby Moorside

Dalderby

Haltham

Mareham Le Fen

Moorby

N Bolingbroke

Revesby

Scrivelsby

Tumby

Tumby Moorside

Tumby Woodside

Wilksby

Wood Enderby

Carrington

Dogdyke

Frithville

Gypsey Bridge

New Bolingbroke

New York

Scrub Hill

Thornton Le Fen

Westville

Antons Gowt

Cowbridge

Fishtoft

Frithville

Langrick

Sibsey

East Keal

East Kirkby

Hagnaby

Keal Coates

Midville

Stickney

Toynton All Saints

West Keal

Victoria Burgess, Assistant Director for Operations at the council, said: “Over the past couple of days it has proved a real challenge to keep the service going with a number of rounds having not been completed due to staff absences.

“With more crews off again today we needed to take action now and suspending the service is the only realistic option available to us to keep everyone safe – something we’ve worked hard to avoid.

“Our workforce has done an amazing job over the past year and they’ve received much praise from the community and are grateful for your continued good wishes.”

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council has agreed to extend their open days at the Household Recycling Centre on Bittern Way for the disposal of black-bagged general waste and recycling only.

The two extra days of opening are Wednesday and Thursday of this week and next, between the hours of 8am and 4pm.