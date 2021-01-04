Bransby Horses charity closed until April

Bransby Horses, one of the UK’s largest horse rescue charities, will close until April amid tier 4 restrictions for Lincolnshire.

The equine welfare charity operates from two sites in Lincolnshire, in Lincoln and Langworth, but will close its doors until April 1 after the region was put into tier 4 lockdown.

It has been estimated that over £500,000 of revenue has been lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the charity will now be temporarily closing to the public.

The decision was made due to typically having lower visitor numbers during the first months of the year, as well as the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

The pandemic was just added financial stress on the charity, which had already been hit with serious flood damage after heavy rainfall in 2019.

Over 40% of its facilities were lost as a result in the flooding, but planning permission to build new animal welfare centre was approved by West Lindsey District Council in February 2020.

Despite the financial difficulty, Bransby Horses are promising a new play park will be ready to welcome visitors back when the charity reopens in April 2021.

Jo Snell, CEO at Bransby Horses, said: “We know that these temporary measures are the right thing to do to protect our teams and the future of our charity.

“We will miss welcoming loyal and new supporters in early 2021 and greatly look forward to welcoming them back in April for Easter.”

Bransby Horses will still welcome online donations and sponsors via their website despite the closures, as well as continuing round the clock care for the 300 plus animals at their sites.