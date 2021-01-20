Dogs get new lease of life after heartbreaking neglect at kennels

Thirty dogs found with badly matted fur and covered in faeces have shown a positive transformation and are beginning to enjoy life in RSPCA care.

The RSPCA was alerted to the plight of the dogs last week, who were found in a neglected state in kennels outside a property in the Skegness area.

The impoverished owner agreed to sign the pets over into the care of the animal welfare charity, who were taken by rescuers for immediate veterinary attention.

Several of them were so badly matted that they had to have their fur shaved off and their breeds were unrecognisable.

Many also had rotten teeth and were struggling to eat food. In total, 80 teeth had to be removed from five dogs and they are now on antibiotics and pain relief.

The RSPCA revealed on Wednesday that the canines are making good progress. They have had their heavy matted fur shaved and are more recognisable as their breeds.

Staff at the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham will continue to work with the dogs until they are ready to be rehomed.

Ella Carpenter, manager at RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, said: “The matting had caused skin problems for some of the dogs so they have been having regular baths while here and have also enjoyed some more clipping to make them feel more comfortable.

“They have a new lease of life and are now able to move freely without experiencing the pain of those heavy matts, glued together with excrement, pulling and tearing at their skin.”

The Lincolnite asked the RSPCA what action has been or will be taken against the owner and if there would be any further investigation.

The charity said that due to GDPR reasons it was unable to disclose what action has been taken.