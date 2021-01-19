Double COVID positivity rate found at Lincoln rapid testing centre

You can just turn up and get tested

Over 1,400 rapid COVID tests have been carried out at the mass testing centre at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium — and there were more positive results than local health bosses expected in the first eight days.

Almost 800 COVID tests were carried out in the first three days since it opened on January 11, with 15 positives detected by the temporary centre.

As of Monday, January 18, 1,420 tests have been carried out with 31 positive results.

This is a positivity rate of 2.18% and local health bosses were previously expecting between 0.5-1% by the end of the initial two-week cycle.

Andy Fox, Lincolnshire County Council’s consultant in public health, said 674 tests had been done at three community testing centres in the county on Sunday, with a total of seven positive results (around 1%).

This comes after Lincolnshire County Council’s director of public health Professor Derek Ward said last week that his team was in conversation with the government about “keeping one or two sites” in both Lincoln and Boston, as well as potentially opening further laboratory testing elsewhere in the county.

On Saturday, January 16 the testing centre at the LNER Stadium was temporarily closed due to minor flooding, but it was soon back open again. Mr Fox said there was no concern over any impact of the flooding.

People can continue to just turn up at the testing centre on Sincil Bank, which opens 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday, until January 25.

After this date, the testing centre will move to St Swithin’s community centre on Croft Street, so those who live in the Monks Road area of the city can attend on a walk-in basis from January 25 to February 7 (also open daily 8am to 8pm).

The rapid turnout tests are supplied by NHS Test and Trace and deliver results within an hour via text message and/or email.

There is no need to book and you will be guided through the process from when you first arrive at the site.

Meanwhile, two further sites opened in Boston from Monday, January 18 at the Peter Paine Performance Centre on Rosebery Avenue and Tollfield Campus Haven High on Tollfield Road.