Grand Designs in Lincolnshire: Couple builds cathedral-like home
A big project on a tight schedule
A couple building a giant cathedral-like property in south Lincolnshire will feature on Channel 4’s Grand Designs on Wednesday night.
Nathan and Ayme Marshall have modelled the ambitious project understood to be near Spalding on Dutch barn style houses.
Flooding and pregnancy added extra pressure onto the project, which will feature in the third episode of the latest series at 9pm on Channel 4 on January 20.
The home boasts a 5,000-tile armadillo roof, as well as a yet to be revealed contemporary twist.
It will have a wing for Nathan’s teenage children and a two-bedroom annexe for his mum and step-dad to move into from the static caravan they’ve lived in for the last 13 years.
Tomorrow night we head to South Lincolnshire where Nathan and Amye are building a unique cathedral-like home modelled on local Dutch barn houses.
But how quickly will the pressure mount for project manager Nathan? #GrandDesigns pic.twitter.com/UNj7h0eOP4
— granddesigns (@granddesigns) January 19, 2021
Lincolnshire born and bred Nathan has never moved far from his own town and always wanted to stay local.
He set up building, pub and microbrewery businesses where he grew up before meeting Amye five years ago, who is a teacher from Ireland.
The couple want to finish the build in just a year, but the project didn’t get off to the easiest of starts.
Constant rain and a rising water table caused excavations to collapse and a 36 tone crane to sink into the mire.
On tonight’s brand-new @granddesigns, @Kevin_McCloud is visiting Lincolnshire, where Nathan and Amye are building a giant cathedral-like home modelled on local Dutch barn houses – but flooding and pregnancy put the pressure on. Catch it at 9pm on @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/RBfJIPQZOO
— Fremantle (@FremantleUK) January 20, 2021
There is also the increased time pressure of wanting to finish the project before the arrival of the newest family member.