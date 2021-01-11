Imps game suspended after COVID outbreak

No football for the Imps this weekend

Lincoln City’s League One fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, January 16 has been suspended after an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Imps’ opponents informed the EFL that the club would be unable to take part in the fixture due to recent positive coronavirus tests.

The club has said that the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in Shrewsbury not having enough players to field a team.

An investigation will be launched into the circumstances surrounding the postponement, as per EFL regulations.

A rearranged date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed, but will be in due course.

Despite the weekend game being postponed, Lincoln’s Papa John’s Trophy third round tie with Accrington Stanley is still scheduled to go ahead as planned on Tuesday at the LNER Stadium.

It comes after Lincoln’s first team manager Michael Appleton and goalkeeping coach Steve Croudson tested positive for the virus on New Year’s Day, missing the Imps’ game at AFC Wimbledon.

More cases were then reported before Lincoln’s game with Peterborough United on Saturday, January 9, but that fixture managed to go ahead.

The likes of Harry Anderson, Tom Hopper, Conor McGrandles and Theo Archibald were absent from the squad for the game, suggesting that they were all self-isolating after the recent cases.

This postponement happens on the same day that the EFL has launched its new testing programme for all clubs in the Championship, League One and Two.

Players and staff at all 72 EFL clubs will be tested for coronavirus twice a week, starting from Monday, January 11.

The Imps currently sit four points clear at the top of the League One table after their 1-1 draw with Peterborough at the LNER Stadium.