Imps manager self-isolating with COVID-19

2021 has started with 506 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths across Greater Lincolnshire.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard for Friday recorded 429 new cases in Lincolnshire, 41 in North Lincolnshire and 36 in North East Lincolnshire.

Some 14 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 11 new local hospital deaths on Friday, including 10 at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust (ULHT) and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

Only Lincoln, Boston and West Lindsey have seen a fall today in infection rates. Greater Lincolnshire is still below the national average, but both have still increased.

On Friday, national cases increased by 53,285 to 2,542,065, while deaths rose by 613 to 74,125.

Lincolnshire moved to tier 4 on Thursday, but North and North East Lincolnshire have remained in tier 3.

It means people have extra new restrictions to familiarise themselves with.

Lincolnshire Police didn’t have to deal with any major COVID tier 4 lockdown breaches on New Year’s Eve, and one ‘party’ turned out to be two people watching re-runs of Countdown.

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton and first team goalkeeping coach Steve Croudson have both tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate until further notice.

The number of hospital patients in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 is almost double the peak (183) of the first wave of the pandemic, despite reduced numbers this week.

Nationally, hospital bosses say the next few weeks will be “nail-bitingly difficult” for the NHS.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, January 1

37,910 cases (up 506)

25,657 in Lincolnshire (up 429)

6,162 in North Lincolnshire (up 41)

6,091 in North East Lincolnshire (up 36)

1,455 deaths (up 15)

1,026 from Lincolnshire (up 14)

222 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

207 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 862 hospital deaths (up 11)

511 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up 10)

22 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

328 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

2,542,065 UK cases, 74,125 deaths