Imps manager self-isolating with COVID-19
Lincoln City goalkeeping coach also tested positive
Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton and first team goalkeeping coach Steve Croudson have both tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate until further notice.
The Imps, who are currently top of the League One table, confirmed on New Year’s Day that further coronavirus tests have taken place, with all of those who have been in close contact at the football club. These test results came back negative for coronavirus.
Lincoln City’s trip to face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Saturday, January 2 will still take place as planned.
Appleton and Croudson will not feature in the dugout for this match. However, Appleton will remain in contact with the team throughout the game.