Imps sign promising Man City winger on loan

Lincoln City have made their first move of the January transfer window, signing teenager Morgan Rogers on loan from Manchester City.

The highly rated 18-year-old winger joins the Imps until the end of the season, offering depth across all forward positions for Michael Appleton’s men.

Morgan started his career at West Bromwich Albion as an 8-year-old, but his talent was soon recognised by Premier League giants Manchester City, who signed the teenager in 2019.

He made his senior professional debut at just 16-years-old, and the teen sensation says he is pleased to join Lincoln City.

“I’m very happy to have joined this club. I am looking forward to the rest of the season and what it holds for us.

“The club is great, I like the style of football that the manager plays and I feel being here will help me develop further as a player.”

Morgan was influenced to join the Imps by current players Brennan Johnson, Alex Palmer and Max Melbourne, who all know him from West Brom and England youth levels.

He will be available for selection right away, starting with the home match against Peterborough United in League One on Saturday.

Morgan will be hoping to keep Lincoln’s momentum going, as the Imps sit on top of the table, leaving fans dreaming of promotion to the Championship.