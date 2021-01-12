Latest list of Lincolnshire COVID-19 vaccination centres
Five new hubs open this week
Five new coronavirus vaccination centres will open in Lincolnshire this week to help with the national vaccine rollout.
The latest sites will be at The Storehouse in Skegness, Marisco Medical Practice in Mablethorpe, Springfields in Spalding, Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln and John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough.
Patients in these areas are being contacted over the course of the week to organise their vaccination appointments.
These five sites will be introduced alongside the eight initial local vaccination centres in Lincolnshire, bringing the total to 13 in the county.
In North and North East Lincolnshire there are a further eight, meaning there are now 21 community hubs in Greater Lincolnshire offering the vaccine.
This is alongside the four hospitals in the wider county that offer vaccinations.
The vaccine will be prioritised for the most vulnerable first, as per the government’s list of nine high-priority groups. The NHS will write to invite those eligible for a jab.
The addition of more vaccination hubs comes as hundreds of GPs are set to receive doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in response to protecting vulnerable people from the virus.
This now means that the following areas will be COVID-19 vaccination hubs:
Hospital hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton