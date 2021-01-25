Lincoln GPs seek extension

Lincoln’s Abbey Medical Practice has been given the go ahead for major expansion plans.

The Monks Road GPs told the City of Lincoln Council it needed to be upgraded to create additional capacity, a more welcoming patient environment, and greater accessibility for disabled patients and staff.

The proposals will see a number of first floor residential flats converted while a two storey rear extension, including a new secure car park, will be built.

The result will be four new consulting rooms, two treatment rooms and further associated facilities, as well as lift and stair access to all levels.

In the face of COVID-19, documents before the authority also explained how separate entrances and dedicated room allocated as “red zones” will be created to prevent cross-contamination.

They said: “The proposed scheme will connect seamlessly with its surroundings and architecture with careful detailing complimenting but not replicating the local area and appearance.

“[It] provides a design solution that takes into account the sensitive nature of the site.

“Whilst three small residential units are lost through this redevelopments, these are of low quality and it is necessary to facilitate the scheme.

“The client would not be able to deliver the additional facilities without this loss.”