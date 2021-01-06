Lincoln man back behind bars after police chase

A Lincoln man wanted for a recall to prison was caught by police after a short foot chase.

Nathan Howitt, 43, was found on the St Giles estate in Lincoln by PCs Senescall and Bateman from the force’s ARC Lincolnshire team.

He has now been recalled to prison due to breach of release conditions.

ARC Lincolnshire, which was launched in the county in 2016 as the county’s approach to Integrated Offender Management, said its client was “completely disengaged from services” and saying how “he needs help and things will be different upon his release”.

Lincoln client wanted on a recall to prison, completely disengaged from services.

PC's Senescall & Bateman – ARC team locate him on St Giles estate. After a short foot chase he was detained. Currently saying how he needs help and things will be different upon his release. — ARC Lincolnshire (@ARCLincs) January 6, 2021

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, who is Head of Crime at Lincolnshire Police, told The Lincolnite: “It is pleasing to confirm another person featuring in our top ten ‘most wanted suspects’ has been arrested.

“Today (Wednesday) Nathan Howitt has been arrested by officers specifically targeting our most wanted suspects in a determined focus way to locate these people, prevent further crime from occurring and deliver justice for victims.

“Howitt has now been recalled to prison. 24/7 efforts continue to locate our other most wanted suspects.”

This comes after Lincolnshire Police released the first of their monthly appeals in December, with photos and details of the force’s most wanted suspects.

DCS Cox previously said on Tuesday, January 5 that four had so far been arrested, including one who handed themselves into police as a result of the wanted appeal.