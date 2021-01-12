Lincoln pub will not reopen after lockdown

It will not reopen again under the current management

The West End Tap will not reopen again under its current management, the pub has announced.

Lincoln Tap Pubs Ltd ended their lease agreement in May 2019 for The West End Tap on Newland Street West in Lincoln before local lad Dan Neale reopened the venue in August of that year, but it has now shut down.

However, Weirdough’s Pizza Emporium, which operated from the pub will continue from a new venue in the near future.

The pub said in a statement: “Guys, I’m afraid it’s the news that we never wanted to have to announce. Unfortunately, after this lockdown The West End Tap will not be opening again, under our management anyway.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us so gonna try not dwell on the negative. Much love, thanks and endless respect for everyone involved in making the pub what it was over the last year or two.

“Sincerely hope to see you all in the future for a pint in another one of the many great pubs Lincoln has to offer.”

Regarding Weirdoughs, the statement added: “We will have limited availability this weekend, but will be starting at a new, bigger and exciting location the following week.”

Weirdough, which hopes to be fully operational again by January 20, said: “Weirdoughs has loved being part of their business as well as meeting their amazing patrons. Without The Westy, Weirdoughs wouldn’t be half the business it is today.

“To that end Dan is now officially part of the Weirdoughs management and will continue to work alongside myself and my wife to grow our little pizza joint and keep making you wonderful people kick a** pizza.

“We have a new, bigger, more central venue which we will be operating from very shortly.”