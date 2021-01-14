Man accused of Skegness murder to face jury trial in August
A Skegness man accused of murder over the Christmas period is to stand trial in front of a jury in later this year.
Scott Rowen, 28, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness, is accused of the murder of Jordan Siree, 26, who died following an incident on December 22.
No charge was put to Rowen when he appeared via video link for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.
Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a further hearing on February 22 and set a trial date for August 16 this year.
Rowen, who spoke only to confirm his name, was remanded in custody.
He was charged with murder on December 24 after police found Siree injured at his home on Glentworth Crescent.
Mr Siree was found with serious injuries after police attended a property in Glentworth Crescent, Skegness.
He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the following day.