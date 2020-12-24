Police charge man with Skegness murder

And the victim has also been identified

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in Skegness after the death of a 26-year-old man who has now been formally identified.

Officers attended a property on Glenworth Crescent at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 22, and found a man who had sustained serious injuries.

He later died in hospital of his injuries, and police launched a murder investigation.

That victim has now been identified as 26-year-old Jordan Siree, of the Skegness area.

Scott Rowen, 28, of Glentworth Crescent in the town, was charged on December 24 for the murder of Jordan Siree.

Rowen was one of the two men arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the incident, with the other man, a 30-year-old, released without further action.

Flowers and balloons have been left at the scene in tribute of Jordan’s death.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, senior investigating officer for Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a truly tragic incident and will be felt even more keenly by the family of Jordan Siree because of the time of year.

“Violence like this has no place on the streets of Lincolnshire. We are continuing our investigation into this incident and continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“If you saw or heard anything in relation to this incident, or have any information which you think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible.”

To do so, call 101 and quote reference 374 of December 22, or email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box.