Man dies after Immingham hotel gas leak
Engineers fixed gas leak, but man sadly died
Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the death of a man at a hotel in Immingham on Wednesday, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
Humberside Police detectives and scene crime officers, as well as paramedics, attended the scene on Pelham Road on January 27 after a report that a body had been found at Silver City Hotel at 10am.
Officers were seen using a side door to enter a property behind the hotel.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “On arrival at the hotel officers found that a man had sadly died.
“His family have been informed and are being supported by local officers.
“The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and Humberside Police, along with the Health and Safety Executive are conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances.”
Staff from Cadent Gas were also spotted at the scene.
Cadent Gas said it was called out after reports of a gas escape.
A small gas leak was found inside Silver City Hotel, which has now been made safe.