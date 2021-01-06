Man jailed over indecent photos of toddlers

The judge did not accept his excuses

A 29-year-old Grimsby man has been jailed for 18 months after being caught with indecent images of children as young as three-years-old.

William Russell, of Haven Gardens, pleaded guilty to 16 offences when his two cases were heard at Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday, January 5.

Russell had images of children as young as three on his laptop and iPhone when he was arrested by police at his home, according to the Grimsby Telegraph.

The report also states that he possessed and shared images of children and animals obtained on the ‘dark web’.

A detailed examination of his phone and laptop revealed multiple videos and images that had been possessed and shared between October 2018 and November 2019.

His laptop was seized by police when they raided his home in November 2019.

During his court appearance, Russell admitted 11 offences of making and four of distributing indecent photos of a child.

A second case for him was also heard, for which he admitted one offence of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Russell will be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed for a decade.

Judge Mark Bury reportedly said he did not accept the defendant’s excuse of a “morbid curiousity” in schoolgirls in uniform and the “sense of daring” and that he could not suspend the immediate jail sentence.