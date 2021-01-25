New COVID rapid testing centre opens in Lincoln

New location off Monks Road for two weeks

A mass rapid testing centre has opened on Croft Street off Monks Road for people with and without coronavirus symptoms after relocating from Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium.

Some 2,298 people were tested, with 42 positive results at the site on Sincil Bank between January 11 to 24.

This is a positivity rate of 1.83%, which is higher than the 0.5-1% local health bosses previously expected by the end of the initial two-week cycle.

The centre opened at its new location of the St Swithin’s community centre on Croft Street at 8am on Monday, January 25.

It will allow those who live in the area to attend on a walk-up basis at the site, which will be open daily from 8am to 8pm until February 7.

There is no need to book and people can just turn up to the centre, where they will be guided through the process.

Online/follow-up testing will take place at the site between 9am and 3pm. This is for people with symptoms and a positive lateral flow test.

Anyone who tests positive on lateral flow is encouraged to return for a confirmatory PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

The rapid turnout tests are supplied by NHS Test and Trace and deliver results within an hour via text message and/or email.

The community testing initiative is run by City of Lincoln Council, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and the Department of Health and Social Care.