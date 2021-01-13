Police find body of missing woman
She went missing overnight
Police searching for a 72-year-old who went missing from the south Lincolnshire village of Quadring overnight have found her body.
Shirley Jones went missing from the South Drove area overnight on January 12/13 and officers were concerned for her welfare due to the cold weather conditions.
Lincolnshire Police have since revealed that a woman’s body was discovered in the North Drove area of the village.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police believe it is the same woman who was reported missing and her family have been informed.
In the force’s appeal earlier on Wednesday morning, Shirley was described as 5’5″ tall with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a grey tweed coat with dark jeans.