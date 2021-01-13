Police search home of Lincoln man arrested over terrorism offence

Police searched all day the house of a Lincoln man arrested over suspected terrorism offences.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Fairfax Street, off Newark Road, early on Wednesday morning at around 6.50am.

He was arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, under section 1 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

Police will not name the man until/if he is charged, but we know that he is a 34-year-old resident who lives on Fairfax Street in Lincoln.

Officers and tactical investigation teams were at the scene in unmarked vehicles, but it is unclear yet if anything suspicious was found.

Officers arrested and took him into custody before spending the day searching his house and a garden shed as part of the investigation.

The arrest and subsequent search was part of a pre-planned warrant by special branch officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands.

Anyone who is aware of suspicious activity related to terrorism is being asked to call the police confidentially on 0800 789321.