Lincoln man arrested over suspected terrorism offence
Police raided a property in the city
A Lincoln man has been arrested and a property has been raided by police over a suspected terrorism offence.
The 34-year-old man was arrested on Fairfax Street, off Newark Road, at 6.50am on Wednesday, January 13 on suspicion of Encouragement of Terrorism, under section 1 of the Terrorism Act (2006).
The man is in police custody and searches took place at the property on Wednesday.
The arrest was made as part of a pre-planned warrant, which was carried out by force Special Branch officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands.
Anyone aware of suspicious activity which could be related to terrorism is advised to call the police confidentially on 0800 789 321 or to see here for more information.