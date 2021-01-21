Staff assaulted at Boston McDonald’s

There were 348 new coronavirus cases and 17 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 277 new cases in Lincolnshire, 40 in North Lincolnshire and 31 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, 14 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported eight new local hospital deaths on Wednesday, including six at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG).

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 38,905 to 3,505,754, while deaths rose by 1,820 to 93,290 – the highest number of deaths recorded since the pandemic started.

In local news, six in ten new COVID cases in Lincolnshire were with the new, more infectious variant in the first week of 2021.

The county council’s public health team said that by January 8, 59.2% of tests contained a variant of the virus — up from 36% in the last two weeks of 2020.

Lincolnshire’s frontline police officers are being offered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that are left over at the end of a day.

Lincolnshire Police’s force control room will be called each day with the offer of spare vaccines that weren’t used throughout the day due to the jab not being able to be stored overnight.

A care home in the Skegness area was found to have inadequate safety procedures and poor use of PPE in a recent Care Quality Commission inspection.

Nationally, the UK will need to look “very carefully” at new data from Israel which suggests protection provided by the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is lower than had been found in trials, the government’s chief scientific adviser told Sky News.

Sir Patrick Vallance said the government would “just need to keep measuring the numbers” as the vaccine is rolled out across the UK.

Two hospital trusts are among the first in the country to begin offering a 24/7 COVID vaccination programme. The University Hospitals Birmingham and Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest Hospitals trusts have been chosen to pilot the round-the-clock jabs from Wednesday.

Just over half of all Greater Lincolnshire districts have slightly increased in their infection rates, with South Holland taking the top spot. However, Greater Lincolnshire has seen an overall decrease on Wednesday, mirroring the decrease nationally.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate over the last seven days up to January 20, according to the government dashboard: