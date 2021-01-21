Staff assaulted at Boston McDonald’s
Damage was also caused to the building
A member of staff at McDonald’s in Boston was assaulted, but fortunately they sustained no injuries during the incident.
A group of three men walked through the drive-thru of McDonald’s on Queen Street shortly after 1.30pm on Monday, January 18.
One of the individuals in the group caused damage to the property and assaulted the staff member before the suspects left the scene.
Lincolnshire Police have since issued a photo of a man who they are appealing for help to identify. However, the force did not specify whether he was a suspect or a witness.
Anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the incident, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 20 of January 18.
Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.