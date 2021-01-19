Waterlogged pitch postpones Imps game
COVID can’t stop football, but heavy rain can
Lincoln City’s League One match against Gillingham has been postponed after the pitch at the LNER Stadium was waterlogged.
The game was scheduled to go ahead on Tuesday evening, despite the Imps missing numerous players with ‘a combination’ of COVID-19 and injuries.
It wasn’t disclosed which players would be missing for Lincoln City, but manager Michael Appleton said four players could be out for up to three matches.
The postponing of this fixture will allow for the Imps to recover their squad and get everyone back to fitness.
A rearranged date for the match will be announced in due course, as well as information for fans who bought an iFollow match pass.
Lincoln City are currently three points clear at the top of the League One table, daring to dream of a promotion to the Championship.
Next up for the Imps, weather permitting, will be a home game against relegation battlers Northampton Town, on Saturday, January 23.