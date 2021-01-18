Imps game to go ahead despite players down with COVID

The game is still on

Lincoln City are without four players for their upcoming match with Gillingham due to a ‘combination’ of COVID-19 and injuries.

Imps boss Michael Appleton confirmed his injury list in his press conference ahead of the League One game at home to Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

Appleton said that four players were missing through a combination of both coronavirus and injuries, and said that he expects some to be missing for a while.

“There are a few players not available for the next three games,” the manager told BBC Radio Lincolnshire on Monday.

The players affected were not mentioned by the Lincoln City manager, but evidence suggests that new cases of COVID-19 were found.

This is because he confirmed that Harry Anderson and Conor McGrandles, two players missing from action in recent weeks, were now available to play again.

It comes after a turbulent few weeks for the Imps’ squad and staff, with numerous people, including manager Michael Appleton, testing positive for COVID-19 in the last month.

The absences leave Lincoln’s squad looking fairly thin, particularly as the club have let three players leave the club this January.

Alex Bradley left for National League side Yeovil Town, Robbie Gotts was recalled by Leeds United before moving to Salford City, and Zack Elbouzedi departed to join Bolton Wanderers on loan.

The Imps are looking to continue their magnificent season and extend their lead at the top of the League One table.