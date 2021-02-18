195 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

There have been 195 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday and two COVID-related deaths, down from 10 deaths yesterday and 20 the day before.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 159 new cases in Lincolnshire, 23 in North East Lincolnshire and 13 in North Lincolnshire.

On Thursday, one death was registered in Lincolnshire, one in North East Lincolnshire and -1 in North Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data are usually due to some deaths in those areas being reallocated to other regions across the UK or a miscount. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported five new local hospital deaths, including three at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals.

On Thursday, national cases increased by 12,057 to 4,083,242, deaths rose by 454 to 119,387, while COVID first jab numbers hit over 16.4 million.

In local news, the latest NHS England figures show that nearly 203,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 202,799 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 14 – up by 36,828 on the previous week.

It breaks down as 199,652 first doses and 3,147 second doses.

Nationally, internal plans in Whitehall suggest a rapid reopening of the economy in the weeks after pupils return to classrooms on March 8, according to Sky News.

Government officials have drawn up a timetable to help work out internal plans to roll out the planned mass COVID testing regime.

This suggests a desire to reopen rapidly in the weeks after schools readmit most children next month.

Face-to-face visits in care homes could resume within weeks as England’s lockdown is eased, a minister has suggested.

Care minister Helen Whately told Sky News she wants to see a return to more “normal” visits as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and suggested residents wouldn’t need to have the second dose of their coronavirus vaccine before seeing relatives.

Surge testing is to begin in an area of Leeds as authorities attempt to control the potential spread of the South African COVID-19 variant after more cases were found.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said people living in the LS8 postcode should take a test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate numbers up to February 17 according to the government dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, February 18 51,685 cases (up 195) 36,481 in Lincolnshire (up 159)

7,813 in North Lincolnshire (up 13)

7,391 in North East Lincolnshire (up 23) 2,028 deaths (up two) 1,484 from Lincolnshire (up 1)

297 from North Lincolnshire (down one)

247 from North East Lincolnshire (up 1) of which 1,198 hospital deaths (up five) 743 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

413 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 4,083,242 UK cases, 119,387 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.