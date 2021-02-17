Baby seal rescued on Cleethorpes beach
This great work gets our seal of approval!
A baby seal was rescued on Cleethorpes beach before returning to the sea on Tuesday.
Cleethorpes Beach Safety team went down to the main beach to investigate after being notified about the seal at around 8.45am on February 16.
British Divers Marine Life Rescue assisted the team and helped to transfer the seal to a more isolated area of the beach, and away from the public, to rest and recuperate.
After waiting for the tide to come back out, the seal was helped back into the water at around 1.30pm the same afternoon.
Cleethorpes Beach Safety said: “Due to the amount of people around where he was, and with the help of our colleagues at British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the decision was made to move it to a more remote spot so it could rest before heading back out to sea.
“This was done successfully and the seal is now safe
“As always if you see a seal on our beach please stay clear and keep dogs on leads. The beach is their home, let’s respect that.”
Anyone wishing to report a wild animal can contact the Cleethorpes Beach Safety team by calling 01472 323356, messaging on Facebook, or by popping into the office on Central Promenade during opening hours.