Ex Lincoln badminton coach admits more sex attacks on boys

A former Lincoln-based badminton coach admitted further sex attacks on young boys when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Timothy Mawer, 52, had been due to stand trial in front of a jury on Monday, February 8 facing a series of charges involving six boys.

But before the jury was sworn in he changed his pleas and admitted nine charges of indecent assault on a male person on dates between August 1985 and April 2003.

This comes after he had previously entered not guilty pleas to two rape charges when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video link in October last year.

Mawer was told he faces a “very substantial” jail sentence when he is dealt with later.

Timothy Mawer, formerly of Long Beach, Long Beach Road, Haventhorpe Park Holiday Centre, Cleethorpes, had previously admitted another 15 charges of indecent assault on young boys.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday, February 12.

Judge Simon Hirst told Mawer: “You have pleaded guilty to very serious offences. You know that on Friday you will receive a very substantial sentence of imprisonment.

“The issue is how long that will be. On Friday you will discover what that will be.”