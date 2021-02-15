Final bridge beams lifted into place on Grantham relief road

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is on track to be completed on time in 2023, as the final bridge beams are lifted into place.

A total of 13 bridge beams, weighing over 14 tonnes each, were lifted into place last week as part of phase two of the scheme.

When completed, a bridged junction will connect the A1 with the B1174 relief road roundabout, and Lincolnshire County Council are forecasting phase two will be finished later this year.

It is all part of a larger scheme for the stretch of road, with four new slip roads being constructed, all connecting to the A1.

Road Closures

More road closures have been introduced to help with the progress of works, starting from Monday, February 15.

Two additional nights of southbound A1 closures, between Harlaxton and Little Ponton, will be in place on Monday and Tuesday, from 8pm to 6am.

The diversion for this route will be via the A607 at Harlaxton to the A606, to the A1 at Stamford.

Following that, three more evenings of night-time closures will commence, this time on the A1 northbound heading in the opposite direction.

The closure will be between Little Ponton and Harlaxton, starting on Wednesday, February 17 and running overnight on Thursday and Friday also.

The diversion route will be via the A606 at Stamford, to the A607 to the A1 at Harlaxton.

The full relief road is still on track to be finished by 2023, according to Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at the council.

Mr Davies said: “Getting the last of these massive beams lifted into place is huge milestone for the relief road since it means we’re just months away from completing the second phase of this all-important scheme.

“Galliford Try’s focus will now be on building the new bridge deck over top of these beams ahead of completing phase two later this year.

“The team is also still hard at work getting the two new connecting roundabouts built, along with the four new A1 slip roads.

“This project is coming along really well, and we’re still on track to open the whole relief road by the end of 2023.”