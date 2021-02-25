Four distraction burglaries in one day in West Lindsey

The men claimed to be from the ‘water board’

Two men claiming to be from ‘the water board’ have allegedly targeted elderly people in a series of distraction burglaries in the West Lindsey area.

Four incidents were reported to Lincolnshire Police on Tuesday, February 23, which are believed to have happened between 3pm and 5.45pm that day. Jewellery and money were stolen in one of the incidents.

In each incident, two white males described as in their 20s have arrived at properties in Market Rasen, Middle Rasen, Bardney and Washingborough.

The two men approached an elderly victim on her drive in the first incident in Market Rasen at around 3pm (incident 275).

Both males were wearing a light coloured shirt and grey trousers and gained entry to the rear of the property without permission.

When challenged by the victim they claimed to be looking for a friend and immediately left the property. Nothing was taken.

At around 3.30pm, two men visited a property in Middle Rasen to alert an elderly couple of an alleged issue with a water leak (incident 294). They gained entry to the victim’s property without permission, but no money or items were lost.

An incident was reported in Bardney, which is believed to have happened just before 4pm (incident 347).

Two men of a similar description visited the victim’s property and claimed they had come to check the water measure. No money or items were taken.

At around 5pm, two men also claiming to be from the water board visited the property of a woman in her 80s on Malvern Avenue in Washingborough (incident 339).

The victim was told the alleged employees needed to enter to inspect the property for possible leaks. A sum of money and jewellery were then stolen.

Anglian Water have since warned that all staff always wear branded clothing and carry ID.

Please be aware we have received police reports of a distraction burglary in Washingborough, Lincolnshire yesterday in which two men claiming to be from ‘the water board’ gained access to an elderly person’s home and stole cash and jewellery.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/ObYvbBqRqL — Anglian Water (@AnglianWater) February 24, 2021

Anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting the relevant incident number of February 23.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

