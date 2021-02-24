Lincoln’s first Taco Bell approved
It will be a drive-thru too!
Lincoln’s first Taco Bell has been unanimously approved by City of Lincoln Council.
Taylor Lindsey was granted planning permission in Wednesday’s Planning Committee to turn the former Pizza Hut on Nettleham Road into a drive-thru version of the Mexican-inspired fast food chain.
It will open daily between 11am to 11pm. In a planning statement Taco Bell said the unit will lead to to the creation of 25 full-time and 30 part-time jobs opportunities.
The shared car park with KFC would see some “minor reconfiguration” according to the plans.
Development Director Dan Race previously said works were hoped to begin in early spring 2021, with a view to opening the new restaurant in summer 2021.
A second application by Raja Adil of Lionacre Properties (SC) Limited to convert Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway on lower High Street into a Taco Bell is still pending consideration.
A Design & Access Statement from Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors Ltd on behalf of Taco Time Ltd says there are also plans to change the use of the upper floors at 412 High Street from a residential flat into a restaurant and takeaway.