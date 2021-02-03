Lincoln’s Sincil Street Post Office finds new home

It will open in its new location later this month

The Post Office on Sincil Street in Lincoln will move to The Stonebow Centre in just over three weeks.

The City Square Centre on Sincil Street is currently being redeveloped and the Post Office’s current branch in that location will close at 1pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Boyes is also vacating the unit in the centre, but has yet to find a new location.

The Post Office will move into a 1,836 square foot at Unit 7 at The Stonebow Centre on Silver Street, which was formerly occupied by Britannia Building Society.

The unit is currently empty and will be refurbished ready for the Post Office to open at 1pm on Friday, February 26.

During the transfer period, it is advised that alternative branches including those on Monks Road and in the Bailgate can be used.

Once the new branch opens there will be four serving positions, with one screened and three open plan.

There is also designated disabled parking in close proximity and several fee-paying car parks nearby.

Banks Long & Co who marketed the property said the unit has a rent of £20,000 per year plus VAT.

The Post Office said: “Our priority is to safeguard services to the local community in the longer term and the relocation of Sincil Street Post Office will enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers in the local community.

“Whilst the decision has already been made to move the branch, we are still looking for views on access and the service offered at the new location.”

People are invited to share their views during the online consultation here with the branch code 316324 by March 12 or via other methods including emailing [email protected].

A Lincolnshire Co-op spokesperson said: “As part of the Cornhill Quarter development, we have plans to replace the City Square Centre with a new building in keeping with the rest of the scheme.

“We have been exploring options for the post office for some time and have worked with Post Office Ltd to identify this new location.

“We have also been working with tenants to support them in finding alternative premises.”