Lincolnshire Police withdraw 86 COVID-19 fines after review

Some 86 coronavirus-related fines issued by Lincolnshire Police have been withdrawn after being scrutinised, almost 15% of the total.

The Lincolnshire force said last month that they had issued 576 fines from the beginning of the first lockdown in March 2020 until January 17, 2021, which was an increase of over 200 since December 20.

However, the figure for Lincolnshire Police was 490 in the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s most recent data, which was released on January 28, 2021 and covers March 27, 2020 to January 17, 2021.

This shows 86 fines were invalidated upon further review. Among the fines rescinded was the £10,000 issued to a student in Lincoln for allegedly organising a party attended by up to 100 people.

Following public pressure, the force revealed then what happened on the night of December 4, 2020, including a lack of evidence gathering.

The initial figure of 576 fines released by Lincolnshire Police was prior to any review by the force. With data processing delays, this means actual force totals may differ from the national figures.

Commenting on the 86 rescinded fines, Lincolnshire Police said: “When we review an FPN we ensure that all fines that are continued are in the public interest, and also that we would be able to fulfil the legal burden of evidence needed to uphold any FPN.

“All of our FPNs issued are subject to review, to ensure they are proportionate. Reviews take place to ensure that FPNs issued are in line with regulations.

“Every FPN issued by all forces are being collated nationally. There is sometimes therefore a lag between national and local figures.”

Recent fines issued by Lincolnshire Police include to eight people from different households, who thought it was acceptable to have a party in a one-man tent in Ostlers Plantation in Woodhall Spa.

A 45-year-old male was issued with a fixed penalty notice last month after driving from Chesterfield to do a countrywide road trip to see football grounds across the country, including Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium.