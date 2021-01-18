Eight COVID fines in one weekend for campers in Lincolnshire Wolds

Eight people were fined for two separate COVID-19 rule breaches over the weekend, after being found partying and camping near Woodhall Spa.

Officers were called to two different incidents at Ostler’s Plantation, a woodland area near Woodhall Spa on Saturday, January 16 and on Sunday, January 17.

Five people were issued with £200 fines after a report of partying at around 11.08pm on Saturday.

The next morning, police were again called to the area at 8.21am after people were seen camping at the location.

Three people were fined as a result of this, again valued at £200 due to being first time offenders.

If these fines are paid within 14 days of the offence, the cost will be cut in half to £100.

On the same weekend, but this time in a different location, six urban explorers were fined after travelling from three different counties to try and gain access to an abandoned hospital in Grantham.

The behaviour of COVID-19 rule breakers has been described as “dangerous” by Lincolnshire Police’s assistant chief constable Kerrin Wilson, who referred to them as “Covidiots”.