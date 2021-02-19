North East Lincolnshire approves near 5% council tax rise
Almost £80 annual increase for Band D
North East Lincolnshire approved a 4.98% council tax increase for 2021/22 – with 3% going towards adult social care.
Council leaders approved their budget for 2021/22 in the authority’s Full Council on Thursday evening, which will see a £1.52 per week increase for a Band D property – £79.04 annually.
The budget will see council tax income rise by £1.4 million from £64 million, with the adult social care precept rising from £6.5 million to £8.8 million.
Last month, North East Lincolnshire Council leaders predicted “black holes” in their budget due to the COVID-19 impact on finances.
The virtual meeting of the Full Council revealed plans to invest in 53 play parks across the authority, increase direct funding on the green agenda as well as increase ward funding to allow extra support for local communities.
An increase in the council tax hardship fund was also annouced to provide additional support for households in some of the most vulnerable parts of the area.
Councillor Phillip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council said: “We’re acutely aware of the impact the pandemic is having on our residents and businesses and we’re determined to ensure the area is in the best place it can be to flourish as we hopefully come out of the challenges it has presented us all.”