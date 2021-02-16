Police appeal for North Hykeham crash witnesses
Officers want to speak to people who helped the injured driver
Police are investigating a crash on Newark Road that left a woman hospitalised, and want to speak to any witnesses who offered help at the scene.
The crash happened outside the Forum in North Hykeham at around 7.20am on Thursday, February 4.
It involved a grey Ford Transit van and a blue Vauxhall Agila, with the driver of the Vauxhall taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are now launching an appeal into the incident, as there are multiple witnesses who haven’t yet been traced by officers.
It is believed that a number of drivers stopped to help those involved before emergency services arrived, and police want to speak to those people.
If you were one of those people who stopped to help, have dash cam footage of the crash, or have any other information that could assist officers, contact them in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote reference 40 of February 4
- Email [email protected] and use the same reference number in the subject box
- Anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the website