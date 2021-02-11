PSCOs push woman home after mobility scooter breaks down

Two PCSOs near Boston came to the rescue of a woman in her 40s when her mobility scooter broke down in the snow.

PCSO Neil Williams and PSCO Esther Smyth attended the report of a broken down scooter at the junction of Saundergate Lane in Wyberton, on the A16.

At around midday on Thursday, the two helped the stranded woman after being alerted to her situation by a passer-by, a woman in her 60s.

She had bought the woman a coffee to help her keep warm and waited for police to arrive.

When they did, PCSOs Williams and Smyth pushed the scooter, with her sat in it, all the way home, despite the treacherous conditions.

Fran Harrod, Boston neighbourhood police inspector,, said: “As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes. Our officers went beyond the call of duty to ensure this woman made it home safe.

“I am very proud of all our officers, it is the little things that often mean a lot.

“I would like to say a big thank you to PCSO Williams and PCSO Smyth, and also to the member of the public who contacted us and gave the woman a coffee.

“This woman was out in freezing cold conditions so we were pleased she made it home safe and sound.”