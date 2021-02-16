South Holland
February 16, 2021 11.06 am

South Holland moves ahead with £5 council tax rise

“COVID has destroyed this year’s council budgets”
By Local Democracy Reporter
South Holland District Council. | Photo: Daniel Jaines for The Lincolnite

South Holland District Council leaders moved ahead with plans for a £4.95 rise in council tax for 2021/2022.

The draft budget, which includes the 2.75% increase in the district’s precept, went before the authority’s Cabinet on Tuesday.

This means a Band D property will pay £184.68 while a Band A property will pay £123.12, a £3.30 increase in its share of council tax on last year.

Cllr Peter Coupland, Deputy Leader of the Cabinet and Portfolio Holder, said in the meeting: “COVID has destroyed this year’s council budgets across the country.”

However, he said: “There’s optimism that with the work in other savings efficiency, we will be balancing our budget for the year.”

For 2020/21, South Holland was in the middle of Lincolnshire for council tax costs:

Band D Council Tax levels (excluding parish precepts) for Lincolnshire Councils for 2020/21.

For council tax, £101,000 surplus has been calculated for 2021/22. South Holland’s share of this will be £12,000, with a predicted zero balance for future years.

Due to the pressures of the pandemic, there is an overall deficit of £7.58 million with South Holland’s share being £3.04 million. However, this is fully funded from government grants and will be spread out over three years:

  • 2021/22 £2.96 million
  • 2022/23 £40,000
  • 2023/24 £40,000

Cllr Nick Worth, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “I’m just really disappointed that the government hasn’t been able to give us a three-four year funding solution, it would make life a lot easier for us.”

Full Council will meet on March 3 to consider recommendations from Cabinet and approve the Budget, Council Tax level and HRA Rents for 2021/22.

Last month, the impact of COVID-19 put a £1.5 million black hole in South Holland District Council’s budget for this year.

South Holland’s virtual Cabinet meeting on February 16.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.