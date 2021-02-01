Three more deadline day signings for Grimsby

Grimsby Town have added three more players to their squad on deadline day bringing in Joe Adams, Joe Bunney and Jake Eastwood.

Adams, a highly rated 19-year-old midfielder, joins on loan from Brentford until the end of the season.

Bunney, 27, will take the step up to League Two after leaving Hartlepool United last month and signing a six-month deal with the Mariners.

Eastwood, a 24-year-old goalkeeper, comes from the Premier League, joining on loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season.

The trio will offer further depth to Grimsby’s squad after the arrival of Lenell John-Lewis earlier on Monday.

On joining the club, Bunney said he was delighted to be back in the EFL.

“I’ve been out of the League for a year now, but I have been working incredibly hard to get back into it and I am glad that this opportunity has come.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst spoke highly Joe Adams on his arrival, praising his hunger to play games.

“Speaking to the lad himself, he is really keen to get out and play football.

“He could have stayed in almost a more comfortable environment, but he wants to play football and that’s the type of character that we want here so I am looking forward to working with him”.

Hurst will be reuniting with Eastwood, who he signed on loan during his spell in charge of Scunthorpe United, and Jake can’t wait to get going at Grimsby.

“I am looking forward to it. We need to stay up and win some points and at the bottom of the table where we are, they don’t really come around very often.

“So as soon as we start picking up some points and some wins, we will be in a much better position in a short period of time.”

All three players, along with fellow deadline day signing Lenell John-Lewis, will be available for Grimsby’s trip to Newport County on Saturday.