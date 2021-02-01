Striker rejoins Grimsby on transfer deadline day
He had over 100 appearances for the Mariners
Striker Lenell John-Lewis has signed for his former club Grimsby where he previously made over 100 appearances.
John-Lewis played for Grantham Town, Lincoln City and Bury before making over a century of appearances and scoring 30 goals for the Mariners between January 2013 and May 2015.
After his first spell at Grimsby, the forward spent time at Newport County, Shrewsbury Town and Hereford.
Grimsby have now agreed terms with Hereford for the permanent transfer of John-Lewis, who joins the League Two club until the summer of 2022.
John-Lewis will have his first training session with his new teammates on Monday, February 1.
He will be eligible for Saturday’s trip to his former club Newport County.
Grimsby will be looking to improve their results soon as the Mariners currently sit second from bottom in League Two.