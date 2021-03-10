373 homes on track to be built over beloved railway bridge
Part of bridge to be reused in development
Plans for 373 homes to be built in Bourne are recommended for approval next week, which will include the demolition of a beloved bridge on the land south of Harvey Close and west of Wincanton Way.
The southern part of the site contains Bridge 234 which previously carried an unsurfaced track over the Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway Bourne-Saxby line. It is proposed this be demolished by developers due to it not being “structurally safe”.
Two petitions have been received, one with 907 signatures which seeks to preserve Bridge 234 and the second with 828 signatories who want to preserve the whole site as an unspoilt space.
In response, the developer has still proposed for the bridge to be demolished, but its exact location will be marked with a paved piazza with the original limestone bridge blocks used in the corners of the new piazza.
The installation of interpretation boards to explain the history of the bridge will also feature in the area.
Planning documents said: “The retained elements of Bridge 234 within a public open space and interpretation boards would provide an appropriate tribute to this important part of Bourne’s railway heritage.”
Some 37 of the 373 homes will be affordable housing, which will be distributed in clusters around the site “to ensure they are well integrated with the market units”.
Two to four bedroom homes are proposed in mainly single storey detached, semi-detached and short terrace forms with on-plot parking for most builds.
A ‘pump track’ will be provided which is a play facility for BMX riders and skateboarding, as well as equipped play areas for children.
87 people have written against proposals and five in support, one main objection being the demolishing of the historic bridge in the vicinity.
South Kesteven’s Planning Committee will approve or reject the controversial planning permission on Wednesday, March 17.