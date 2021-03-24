Car fire sets tip alight in Gainsborough
A car fire has spread to a scrap yard
LATEST: Police probe petrol station robbery after Gainsborough car fire engulfs tip
Thick smoke clouds have emerged over Gainsborough after a vehicle has caught fire.
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze on Summergangs Lane, where a car caught fire on Wednesday morning.
The flames spread to waste at a scrap yard that was nearby to the car, causing thick clouds of black smoke.
Traffic is moving slowly on the A156 Lea Road in both directions, close to Gainsborough Lea Road Station, due to the fire.
Four crews from Gainsborough, Saxilby, Lincoln North and Market Rasen are in attendance.
The cause of the fire is as yet unknown, but residents are being asked to keep doors and windows shut while the fire is being put out.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “The vehicle fire has spread to a quantity of waste and recycling adjacent, which is why there’s a lot of smoke.”