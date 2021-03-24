Police probe petrol station robbery after Gainsborough car fire engulfs tip

Cash was stolen before a burnt-out car was found after a robbery in Gainsborough on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters attended the scene of the blaze on Summergangs Lane, where the car caught fire. The flames spread to waste at a scrap yard that was near the car, causing thick clouds of black smoke.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the robbery at the Gulf Filling Station on Lea Road.

No injuries were reported, but the burnt-out vehicle was found on Summergangs Lane, with police officers and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue still at the scene at the time of publication.

Police said: “We ask that residents in the Lea Road area shut their windows and doors due to the risk of smoke inhalation from the burnt-out vehicle.

“We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that was captured on Lea Road, Gainsborough this morning between 7.30 and 8.15am.”

Four crews from Gainsborough, Saxilby, Lincoln North and Market Rasen were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but residents were asked to keep doors and windows shut while the fire is being put out.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue previously said: “The vehicle fire has spread to a quantity of waste and recycling adjacent, which is why there’s a lot of smoke.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 49 of March 24.

Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.