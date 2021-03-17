Census officers to door knock around Lincolnshire

Chasing up those who haven’t done it yet

Census officers will be going around Lincolnshire door-knocking those who have not responded by the deadline.

The 2021 Census is due on Sunday, March 21 and will take place online for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey, designed to help government decide how to fund services across the country, must be completed by law within two weeks of the March 21 deadline.

Anyone who misses this deadline could be issued with a fine of up to £1,000, but dedicated Census officers will be reminding people to complete the survey.

As of Monday, March 22, field officers from the Office for National Statistics will be following up with non-responders to the Census.

Lockdown regulations will allow for officers to visit homes, but only at your doorstep while wearing PPE and socially distancing.

Letters have been sent out to households across the country, inside of which will be a code to type in when completing the Census online, in order to match your answers to your household.

All officers will carry official identification cards, complete with names and photographs, and they will not work before 9am or after 8pm.

Census officers will also never ask for any money or bank details at any point, so the council are urging people to be wary of scammers.

Vicky Salmon, anti-fraud officer for Lincolnshire Trading Standards, said: “Criminals will be aware of the census taking place and could be eyeing it up as an opportunity to try and scam people.

“This is why we just want to raise awareness of what a legitimate census officer will and won’t ask you if they knock at your door, so you’ll know if something doesn’t feel right and can protect yourself from any potential scammers.”

For more information, visit the Census website.