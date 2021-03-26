Fantasy Island reopening with three new attractions

The first new ride opens in April

The Spinning Racer Rollercoaster will be among the new attractions when Fantasy Island reopens next month.

The popular amusement park on Sea Lane in Ingoldmells, Skegness will reopen outdoors at 11am on Monday, April 12.

Indoor rides will reopen May 17 in line with the latest government guidance.

Fantasy Island is launching three new rides this year: Spinning Race Rollercoaster, The Guardian and a third to be announced soon.

In addition, four more family friendly outdoor rides will be brought to the park for a limited time in only this April: Lady Bugs, Pirate Ship, Teacups and Apple Coaster.

Entry to Fantasy Island is free, but you must book your ‘Ride All Day’ wristbands online in advance to secure rides on attractions. Prices start at £18, which is for the ‘1 Day Adventurer Wristband’.

There is also a ‘money back guarantee’ if the government imposes a further national lockdown during the 2021 season.

Spinning Racer Rollercoaster – Opens April 12

Spinning Racer reaches speeds of 70km/h and heights of over 50 feet, with “accelerated spins, uncontrollable belly laughs and extreme thrills”.

The Guardian – Opens May 17

Be totally immersed in a world where every turn decides your fate. The ride will “require courageous knights from across the realm to take on the growing darkness”.

Plans are in place to reopen COVID securely, with additional handwashing stations, extra cleaning staff and social distancing measures. Hand sanitiser will be available at all rides and paypoints.

Fantasy Island is also home to Europe’s largest seven day market, consisting of over 320 stores.

Meanwhile, the popular attraction also has a range of accommodation. This includes the brand new Platinum accommodation, complete with hot tub.

Paige Harris, for Fantasy Island, said: “The past year has been tough for all of our visitors and we’re so excited to welcome everyone back to Fantasy Island once again for some much needed fun and adventure.

“We’ve gone the extra mile to make sure that the park is COVID safe and with three brand-new rides and guaranteed thrills, we can’t wait to open our doors and let the good times roll again!”