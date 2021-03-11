Floodlight at new Boston United stadium blown over by wind
A nightmare for the Pilgrims’ new ground
Strong winds in Boston have caused a brand new floodlight at the Jakemans Community Stadium to collapse.
The floodlight snapped as a result of the gusts on Thursday morning.
The structure has bent in half and is just another spot of bad luck for the Pilgrims, who have not played any football since January 20 after the National League North season was declared null and void.
The stadium only opened in November as part of the Quadrant development, and fans are yet to step foot inside as a result of coronavirus lockdown.
At the time of reporting, staff are at the ground now trying to resolve the situation.
An eyewitness told The Lincolnite: “It looked like workers were taking them down for maintenance, but it has clearly fallen down in the wind.”
The Lincolnite has contacted Boston United Football Club and Boston Borough Council for a comment, but neither have replied by the time of publication.
