Boston United’s season ended after null and void vote

The Pilgrims are disappointed by the decision

The National League North & South season has been declared null and void after clubs voted to end the campaign.

Fears of a lack of financial support, due to the government changing the offer to football clubs from grants to loans, was the primary factor in the decision.

It will mean promotion chasing Boston United will play no more games this season and league positions will be scrapped entirely.

Clubs were informed that while government funding would still be given to them from January to March, it would need to be paid back at some point.

Of the 22 clubs in the National League North, fifteen voted to end the campaign, Boston were not one of those teams.

The season was temporarily halted for two weeks on January 22 to allow for clubs to make a decision and vote on the outcome, with growing coronavirus cases a major concern.

It is another setback for Boston, who moved into a new stadium this season and haven’t yet been able to play a game in front of fans at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Boston were in sixth place, inside the play-off positions, having played just 13 games, before the season was voided.

Boston United chairman David Newton said the club voted to carry on the season, and he is disappointed by the verdict.

Mr Newton said: “While respecting the outcome of the vote that was announced earlier, we are extremely disappointed that the season has been declared null and void. We voted to continue believing, on balance, this was the right thing to do in the circumstances.

“It has been a very difficult year for the club, but all through this, the squad and management team have remained positive and have continued to work hard despite not knowing when the next fixture would be played.

“We all genuinely felt that we had a real chance of promotion this season.

“This is therefore a bitter blow for everyone at Boston United – but of course this goes much wider.”