Cleethorpes
March 24, 2021 2.48 pm

Grimsby Town player’s car stolen overnight

From outside his house in Cleethorpes
Rollin Menayese, 23, joins Grimsby Town from Mansfield until the end of the season. | Photo: Sam Strandt / Grimsby Town FC

Grimsby Town defender Rollin Menayese is appealing for help after his car was stolen just two months after he joined the Mariners on loan from Mansfield.

The Welsh footballer, who was born in DR Congo, saw his week get off to a difficult start after his black Mercedes GLA 200 AMG car was stolen.

The 23-year-old said it was stolen between 2pm on Monday, March 22 and 11am on Tuesday, March 23 from Prince’s Road in Cleethorpes. His social media post about the incident was retweeted over 250 times.

Grimsby Town also helped put out Menayese’s appeal on social media, with over 160 people sharing the club’s Facebook post.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are investigating the theft of a black Mercedes GLA 200 AMG registration number WF67XME.

“It was reported that the car was taken from outside a house on Prince’s Road in Grimsby between 2pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

“Our enquiries continue and if anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of the car please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/33467/21.”

Menayese became manager Paul Hurst’s second signing in January and was part of the side to win 1-0 at relegation rivals Barrow on Wednesday, March 24.

