Grimsby Town player’s car stolen overnight
From outside his house in Cleethorpes
Grimsby Town defender Rollin Menayese is appealing for help after his car was stolen just two months after he joined the Mariners on loan from Mansfield.
The Welsh footballer, who was born in DR Congo, saw his week get off to a difficult start after his black Mercedes GLA 200 AMG car was stolen.
The 23-year-old said it was stolen between 2pm on Monday, March 22 and 11am on Tuesday, March 23 from Prince’s Road in Cleethorpes. His social media post about the incident was retweeted over 250 times.
My car has been stolen between 2:00pm yesterday and 11 am today, at cleethorpes Grimbsy princess road! Any information please message me pic.twitter.com/bdpHC3zxnG
— Rollin (@4Rollinmenayese) March 23, 2021
Grimsby Town also helped put out Menayese’s appeal on social media, with over 160 people sharing the club’s Facebook post.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are investigating the theft of a black Mercedes GLA 200 AMG registration number WF67XME.
“It was reported that the car was taken from outside a house on Prince’s Road in Grimsby between 2pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
“Our enquiries continue and if anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of the car please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/33467/21.”
Menayese became manager Paul Hurst’s second signing in January and was part of the side to win 1-0 at relegation rivals Barrow on Wednesday, March 24.