Grimsby sign defender on loan ahead of Scunthorpe showdown

A new option at the back for Grimsby

Grimsby Town signed defender Rollin Menayese on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old central defender is coming from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town, who he joined in the summer of 2020 after three years at Bristol Rovers.

It is new manager Paul Hurst’s second signing of the window, as he looks to turn the club’s fortunes around after Ian Holloway’s departure.

Menayese has made 14 appearances for Mansfield this season, scoring two goals, and he hopes to now help Grimsby in their fight against relegation.

The new signing said: “I found out a couple of weeks or a week ago, when I spoke to the manager, spoke to my agent and I was very interested and keen to join.

“I think it’s the right time for me because I really want to push myself, I want to keep on improving and hopefully we can get some wins.”

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst was pleased to be able to bolster his defensive options for the coming games.

He said: “He’s a player that I have been aware of for some time.

“At the start of this season, I had said that I had been watching games and he is someone that caught the eye while he has been at Mansfield.”

Rollin will be available to play in the Lincolnshire derby with Scunthorpe United on Saturday, which could be huge in how the relegation fight pans out.

Scunthorpe are currently hovering just two points above the relegation zone, with Grimsby currently in the bottom two, staring demotion to the National League in the face unless form turns around.